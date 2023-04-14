Dog owners warned farmers can legally shoot pets if they threaten livestock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police officer has warned dog walkers that their pets can be shot dead by farmers if the animal threatens livestock, after a pensioner was charged with sheep-worrying.

The 73-year-old man was charged following an alleged incident in Keith, Moray, between March 21 and April 12, which caused the death of four lambs.

Police Scotland said on Friday that a report into the incident will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, and the pensioner is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police have reminded dog owners than their pets can be shot if a farmer feels the animal is threatening their livestock (PA)

Pc Hannah Corbett, wildlife crime and environmental officer, said the owners of dogs which attack and worry livestock can now be imprisoned and fined up to £40,000, and that dogs do not have to actually attack sheep to cause them extreme stress or death.

“Farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock, which can result in the destruction of a dog by being shot,” she said.

“Whilst no farmer wants to resort to this option, it is legal, though it could be easily avoided if owners ensure that their dogs are controlled around livestock.

“When you are walking your dogs near livestock, please ensure that your dog is kept under control, restrained on a lead, even if you can usually trust it to recall.”

Police said anyone wanting to report livestock worrying can contact them on 101, or on their website.