Victim raped at age 13 speaks out after her attacker was spared jail By Press Association April 16 2023, 11.38am Share Victim raped at age 13 speaks out after her attacker was spared jail Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4308607/victim-raped-at-age-13-speaks-out-after-her-attacker-was-spared-jail/ Copy Link Sean Hogg was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]