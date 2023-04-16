Speaker’s chair from the Parliament building that never was is acquired by museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Speaker’s chair from the Parliament building that never was is acquired by museum

By Press Association
Speaker’s Chair from the former Royal High School is prepared for transport to the National Museums Collection (Stewart Attwood/PA)
Speaker’s Chair from the former Royal High School is prepared for transport to the National Museums Collection (Stewart Attwood/PA)

A speaker’s chair from the Parliament building that never was has been acquired by the National Museums Scotland.

The Presiding Officer’s chair was meant to be used in the Scottish Parliament building in the event of a vote for devolution in the 1979 referendum.

It had been intended that the Scottish Assembly, as it was known as at the time, would sit in the former Royal High School building on Calton Hill in Edinburgh.

The chair before it was moved to its new home (Stewart Attwood/PA)

A debating chamber had already been furnished in the building.

However, the referendum did not secure the required number of votes to achieve devolution.

When the vote for devolution was later carried in 1997, the decision was taken to build a brand new purpose-built Scottish Parliament building which meant the chair has never been used for its intended purpose.

The former Royal High School building is currently undergoing major restoration which will see it repurposed as a centre for music education and public performance.

The Royal High School Preservation Trust (RHSPT) is leading the project and took possession of the building in March 2023.

William Gray Muir, chair of the RHSPT said: “We are delighted that this piece of constitutional history will have a fitting home in the national museum, where it can help tell the story of how modern Scottish politics encountered the legacy of the Scottish Enlightenment.

“The significance of the Thomas Hamilton building – the Old Royal High – and its symbolic importance to our national political and social ambitions is indisputable and its past, present and future form a critical part of Edinburgh’s status in the world.”

The chair is currently undergoing conservation treatment at the National Museums Collection Centre.

Georgia Vullinghs, assistant curator of modern and contemporary history, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to acquire this object. The furniture represents a key moment in the story of devolution and the history of Scottish politics.

The chair was never used for its intended purpose (Stewart Attwood/PA)

“This large, blocky chair and its futuristic design is emblematic of a confidence in significant political change for Scotland in the late 1970s, but which did not ultimately happen at that time.

“This generous donation will allow us to better tell the story of that fascinating moment in Scotland’s history through our collections.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

One of the owners Thomas Kendall celebrates with Lucinda Russell and stable girl Lauren Walsh with the trophy alongside the winning horse Coach Rambler after it returned home to the Lucinda Russells Stables in Milnathort.
Best pictures as Grand National winner Corach Rambler returns to Perthshire
Lewis McCann douses Matty Todd in Champagne. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Matty Todd on 'crazy' celebrations with Dunfermline fans after Pars seal League One…
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
Steven MacLean, Tommy Wright and Mark Fotheringham. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
Next St Johnstone manager: The returning hero, Callum Davidson's No2 and leftfield candidate with…
Grand National winner Corach Rambler greeted by hundreds of well-wishers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Corach Rambler given hero's welcome home to Kinross-shire after Grand National triumph
Length delays have been reported on the A9 near Perth due to roadworks north of Inveralmond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drivers' misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys a rendition of his song from the Pars fans. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour
Niskanen celebrates a long-awaited strike. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Pure catharsis for 'a legend of a man' after…
Kwame Thomas celebrates after scoring for Dundee in the draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.
Dundee: 4 talking points as late comeback keeps the Dark Blues Championship title dream…
From left: Dunfermline's Sam Fisher; James McPake; Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov; and Matty Todd. Images: Craig Brown.
Champions: 6 matches that won Dunfermline the League One title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented