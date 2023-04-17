Fatal accident inquiry to be held into death of Darryl Goodwin in police custody

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a man in police custody.

Darryl Goodwin, 31, died on June 26 2021 while in custody on Govan Road, Glasgow.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said it has lodged a first notice to begin the court process for a mandatory Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into his death.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which it occurred, and establishing what reasonable precautions could have been taken, in order to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Procurator fiscal Katrina Parkes, head of the COPFS Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Darryl Goodwin occurred while in legal custody and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“The family and their legal representatives will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

A preliminary hearing will be held on June 5 this year at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.