Woman and dog killed in crash on A82 near Loch Lomond

A woman and a dog have been killed in a road crash near Loch Lomond.

The collision, involving a single-decker coach and a black Land Rover, happened on the A82 between Luss and Inverbeg, Argyll and Bute, at about 1.50pm on Monday, police have said.

Police said the 64-year-old woman driving the car and her dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 64-year-old male passenger of the car was taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley for treatment.

There were no other injuries reported, police said.

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of Dumbarton road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1680 of 17 April 2023.