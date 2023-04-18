Figures show shoppers cut back on spending on extras to focus on essential goods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Figures show shoppers cut back on spending on extras to focus on essential goods

By Press Association
Retailers will hope Easter brought a boost to sales, but the outlook remains difficult, the SRC warned (PA)

Consumers are continuing to cut back on discretionary spending to focus on essential goods, monthly retail figures have shown.

Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) figures released on Wednesday, covering March, showed that while total sales increased by 8.8%, this was offset by rising inflation.

Retailers will hope Easter brought a boost to sales, but the outlook remains difficult, the SRC warned.

Sales increased by 44.4% last month, compared with 35.6% in March 2022.

Adjusted for inflation, the year-on-year change was 0.1%.

Food sales increased by 14.3% versus March 2022, when they had decreased by 3.8%. This was above the three-month average growth of 13.0% and the 12-month average growth of 8.9%. The three-month average was above the UK level of 8.5%.

Non-food sales increased by 4.1% in March compared with last year when they had increased by 68.6%, below the three-month average increase of 5.5% and the 12-month average of 6.5%.

Ewan MacDonald Russell, deputy head at the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Scottish retail sales remained flat in March with a miniscule drop by 0.1% in real terms on the previous year. The 8% rise in sales was more than offset by increased inflation as the cost of living continues to increase for hard-stretched households.

“The figures show consumers cutting back on discretionary spending to focus on essentials, with food sales rising by over 14% compared to 2022; which is still a real terms fall in spending.

“Consequently, high street retailers continue to find trading challenging, with shoppers’ spending focused on sales and discounts.

“Retailers will hope Easter brings a small boost. However, the outlook remains very difficult for all businesses.

“In these circumstances any new costs imposed on businesses will be passed directly to consumers.

“Therefore we hope to see the Scottish Government focus on making growing Scotland’s economy the priority of priorities rather than adding to that cost burden.”

Paul Martin, partner, UK head of retail at accountancy firm KPMG, said: “As inflation continues to offset any true sales growth in Scotland, and the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, the picture for the retail sector remains stagnant as we approach the summer months.

“High street retailers saw some limited growth across most categories in March but consumers are actively cutting back and instead spending more on home comforts.

“Rising utility costs, council tax and mobile bills coupled with frozen personal tax rates and the withdrawal of energy bill support will see consumers having to further curb discretionary spending as we move through April.

“Of course, some retailers are delivering growth and will be optimistic of their performance, although this is largely down to taking share from competitors through customer insights and innovation rather than any overall growth.

“The challenge for retailers now is having to face into their own rising cost agenda, as inflation continues to challenge margins, whilst ensuring affordability, choice and value for customers.”

