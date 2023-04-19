Man charged over Glasgow death By Press Association April 19 2023, 6.32pm Share Man charged over Glasgow death Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4319878/man-charged-over-glasgow-death/ Copy Link Officers were called to the scene on Friday (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with the death of a Glasgow man. Police were called on Friday to Auchinloch Street in Petershill, where Thomas Bowers, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. Thomas Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene (handout/PA) Officers were called to the scene after they were made aware of two men who were injured in the area at around 5.25am. A 52-year-old man also suffered serious injuries in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close