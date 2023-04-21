Bomb disposal squad in controlled explosion after ordnance found in shed By Press Association April 21 2023, 11.06am Share Bomb disposal squad in controlled explosion after ordnance found in shed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4325071/bomb-disposal-squad-in-controlled-explosion-after-ordnance-found-in-shed/ Copy Link The area was cordoned off following the discovery of the ordnance (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Bomb disposal experts have conducted a controlled explosion after historic ordnance was found in a shed. Residents on Burnfoot Avenue in Troon, South Ayrshire, were evacuated after the hardware was found at around 4.15pm on Thursday. A controlled explosion was carried out by an explosive ordnance disposal unit. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of historic ordnance found within a shed at a property on Burnfoot Avenue in Troon around 4.15pm on Thursday. “The road was closed and some neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution. “Explosive ordnance disposal attended and made the item safe by carrying out a controlled explosion. “The cordon has been removed and all residents have been allowed to return to their homes.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close