Man charged over fatal crash last year By Press Association April 21 2023, 12.42pm Share Man charged over fatal crash last year Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4325545/man-charged-over-fatal-crash-last-year/ Copy Link A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash last year, police have confirmed. A male pedestrian, 21, died following the incident on Easter Road in the Leith area of Edinburgh at around 2.40am on Sunday June 19. Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close