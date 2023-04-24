Woman woke to find naked man beside her on train By Press Association April 24 2023, 9.50pm Share Woman woke to find naked man beside her on train Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4333663/woman-woke-to-find-naked-man-beside-her-on-train/ Copy Link British Transport Police are appealing for information (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman woke to find a naked man sitting next to her after she fell asleep on a train. British Transport Police are treating the incident as “public indecency” and appealing for help to trace the man. The woman was on a train travelling between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley when she fell asleep at 7.21am on April 20. When she woke up a man was sitting next to her naked. He later put on jogging bottoms and a T-shirt before leaving the train at Edinburgh Waverley. The man is described as white, of medium/slim build, aged 65-70, 5ft 6 inches tall with short grey hair and a stubbly beard. He was wearing black joggers, a black T-shirt and black walking boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300044058 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close