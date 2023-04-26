Police Scotland staff need ‘more specific training’ to deal with complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police Scotland staff need ‘more specific training’ to deal with complaints

By Press Association
Police Scotland deal with thousands of complaints (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland deal with thousands of complaints (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A police watchdog has found police staff require more training and clearer guidance when dealing with complaints.

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) and Police Scotland oversight body the SPA held a joint audit of a six-month sample of Police Scotland complaints.

It spanned from February to July 2021 and covered the introduction of a new complaints handling model in May that year.

The Pirc report found there was an “inconsistent approach to training” and recommended Police Scotland standardise the training provided to complaint-handling staff, one of eight recommendations made to the force.

It also recommended that the force develops a training module which includes guidance on what constitutes a relevant complaint.

The report found more than a quarter of sampled files were incorrectly recorded or categorised.

To improve record keeping, it was recommended to revise current recording processes and develop guidance on the classification of complaints.

The report emphasises the importance of regular communication with the complainer, as well as the lack of consistency in offering reasonable adjustments for vulnerable individuals and those with protected characteristics.

Police Scotland were recommended to amend the complaint form used to include specific consideration of such issues.

Currently, Police Scotland handles around 6,500 complaints each year, dealt with by the National Complaints Assessment and Resolution Unit (NCARU).

The unit is responsible for receiving, recording and assessing complaints made by members of the public.

Police investigation and review commissioner Michelle Macleod said: “We found dedicated and committed staff within NCARU, who had to adapt to a new complaint-handling model within a short time scale and whose role has been challenging due to a lack of specific training and ambitious targets for making initial contact with complainers.

“We have made eight recommendations that are intended to support Police Scotland to improve the service and increase public confidence in their complaint-handling process.

“Key areas identified for improvement include more specific training, clearer guidance on the classification of complaints and more accurate and streamlined recording processes.”

She added: “Overall, the inaugural audit has shown a complaint-handling system that demonstrates areas of good practice and highlights opportunities for further improvements.

“We are pleased that Police Scotland has accepted the recommendations and acknowledge that an internal review they had undertaken had identified some of the issues raised in the report and that they have already taken steps to address some of the shortcomings we reflected in the report.”

