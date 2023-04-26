Ban on greyhound racing would drive sport underground, industry chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ban on greyhound racing would drive sport underground, industry chief warns

By Press Association
Greyhound racing industry representatives have defended the sport amid calls for an outright ban. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Greyhound racing industry representatives have defended the sport amid calls for an outright ban. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

An outright ban on greyhound racing would run the risk of sending the sport underground, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) has warned.

Holyrood’s Rural Affairs Committee is currently considering a petition on behalf of Scotland Against Greyhounds Exploitation which calls for a complete ban on the sport.

Scotland currently only has one operating track which is not regulated by the GBGB, the Thornton Stadium course in Fife, which has around 40 meetings per year.

But as a report from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) concluded to the committee that the end of greyhound racing would be “desirable”, Mark Bird, the GBGB chief executive, said a ban could push people to race their dogs illegally and without regulation.

Scotland’s only GBGB-regulated track – Shawfield in Glasgow – ceased operation due to Covid-19.

The Welsh Government could ban the sport following a petition signed by 35,000 people.

Mr Bird told the committee: “There are now 23 Scotland-based trainers that are now travelling between where their bases are in Scotland to most likely Newcastle or Sunderland.

“The effect on a ban – it depends on the detail – it may well be that even Scotland-based trainers couldn’t continue to carry out what they’re doing, assuming they’re doing it for payment, to come over the border to England.

“Our views have always been the same. Have the governments done enough to actually look at the legislation and the regulation without having to go for a ban? Because actually to ban something outright from our point of view would just drive it underground.”

Paul Brignal, owner of the unregulated Thornton Stadium, said his course would have no choice but to close if a ban was imposed.

Minister appointments – Scottish Parlliament
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will soon give evidence to the committee. Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He told the committee: “The injustices of banning greyhound racing would be terrible… I don’t think anyone has ever come forward with a good enough reason to ban greyhound racing compared with other sports.”

He earlier said the SAWC had showed an “unacceptable anti-greyhound racing sentiment” despite it reporting evidence of “no negative contact” or signs of “poor welfare” for the dogs at the track.

Mr Bird also told the committee that efforts had been ramped up to crack down on the number of greyhound dogs who are euthanised following the end of their racing career.

Under GBGB regulations, the racing dogs must be kept in licensed kennels and not at home, and some can be deemed unsuitable for rehoming because of behaviour issues as a result, he said.

But 190 were put to sleep in 2018 for this reason, compared to just 13 in 2021 due to the efforts of the GBGB to teach trainers that the dogs are not just “commodities”.

The GBGB also denied claims from animal welfare groups that dogs are drugged with class A substances to make them race faster.

Dogs are randomly sampled on race days and vets are present at regulated tracks to act as a deterrent for trainers.

The SAWC report said: “If Thornton were to close, Scotland would be in the position of having no organised greyhound racing taking place, which on balance we consider desirable.”

The committee will hear from animal welfare groups and Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon as part of their consideration of the petition.

