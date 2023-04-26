Council workers reject pay deal as staff warn they could strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council workers reject pay deal as staff warn they could strike

By Press Association
Unison Scotland has said its members rejected the offer put to them by Cosla
Scottish council workers have threatened to walk out in their battle for higher wages after they rejected a pay deal.

Unison said on Wednesday 87% of its local authority workers who voted rejected a pay deal put to them by council umbrella body Cosla, and that nine in 10 of those backed taking some form of action, including striking.

Workers who rejected the deal in the consultative ballot include refuse workers, cleaners and school staff.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland’s head of local government, warned that workers “made it clear that they are willing to take strike action to get a better offer”.

“It is disappointing that yet again Unison members are having to consider withdrawing their labour in order to secure a decent pay rise – it’s the last thing they want to do but they continue to face a cost-of-living crisis and they have understandably had enough of being treated like the poor relations of the public sector,” she said.

From April 1 this year, the pay offer would see a 5% rise, the union said – with further increases in January 2024 depending on what salary band workers are in.

But after it was rejected, and with Cosla leaders meeting again on Friday, Unison urged the organisation to make an improved offer.

The union warned its local government committee were now preparing next steps for a formal industrial action ballot.

Mark Ferguson, chairman of the union’s local government committee, said: “Local government staff are the backbone of our communities – our refuse workers, cleaners, school staff, carers, and more.

“They deserve to be paid fairly and not have to be worrying about how they will pay their household bills.”

In a letter to Simon Cameron, of Cosla, the two union representatives said the offer fell below the rate of inflation and, for those on the lowest pay, fell short of the offer made to workers in other parts of the United Kingdom.

The rejection of the pay deal by Unison comes just days after members of GMB rejected the pay deal.

A Scottish Government spokesman said that it had previously announced it would “provide councils with a further £100 million specifically to support a meaningful pay rise for local government workers in 2023-24″.

He added: “As the employers, these pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities and unions – the Scottish Government has no formal role.”

