Police hunt for man after ‘suspicious’ death of Glasgow teacher

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a man at a country park after a teacher was found dead nine miles away.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered at 8.40am on Tuesday in a property in Jura Street, Glasgow, and Police Scotland said her death is being treated as suspicious.

Officers later descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they are searching for a man.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “A visible police presence will remain at both locations as our work continues.”

Marelle Sturrock (Police Scotland/PA)

Ms Sturrock worked at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, and on Wednesday parents were told of the death.

Headteacher Fiona Donnelly said in a letter: “It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.

“I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

“We have had support in school today from our educational psychologists who will be here over the next few days to offer help and advice.

“I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school.”

Ms Sturrock was from the Scottish Highlands, but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

Ms Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”

She added there was “not believed to be any risk to the wider public” but anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101.