Man dies after crash between car and bus

A man has died after the car he was driving and a bus crashed in Dundee.

An Alfa Romeo and a bus crashed at 4.30pm on Thursday in the Riverside Drive.

The 35-year-old driver of the Alfa was taken to Ninewells Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash involving a car and a bus in Dundee. Read more – https://t.co/jnLo1oPNcm pic.twitter.com/ZVnnmwADx3 — Police Scotland Dundee (@PSOSDundee) April 27, 2023

Police Scotland said no other serious injuries were reported.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson has urged people to contact police if they have any information which might help with the investigation.

“We are particularly keen to trace any drivers who may have seen the red Alfa Romeo travelling from the Tay Road Bridge before the collision,” he said.