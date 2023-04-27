Workplace fatalities at highest level since 2019, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Workplace fatalities at highest level since 2019, study finds

By Press Association
Workplace fatalities are at their highest level since 2019, according to research (Peter Byrne/PA)
Workplace fatalities are at their highest level since 2019, according to research (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of workers dying from industrial harm has reached the highest level since 2019, figures indicate, prompting calls for urgent reform of corporate homicide legislation.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and Scottish Hazards, the national charity for safety at work, published the research showing 21 workers died in the past year, almost double the 2019 total of 11.

Scottish Hazards believes the number is far higher when encompassing road traffic accidents connected to work, occupational disease and workplace-related suicides.

The figures have prompted calls for the Scottish Government to replace the Corporate Homicide Act (2007) with reformed legislation to introduce new statutory offences to hold companies and corporations to account for workplace deaths.

The organisations said more than 300 workers have died since the law was introduced but there have been no prosecutions recorded.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “It’s incumbent on Scotland’s trade union movement to remember all those who have died at work and pledge to make the workplace safer in their honour.

“It’s unacceptable and frankly galling that the amount of workers in Scotland who have died at work has increased.

“Bosses are ultimately responsible for workers’ health and safety and they must be held accountable.

“We cannot allow this to pass unchecked and on International Workers’ Memorial Day the STUC reiterate our call to remember the dead whilst fighting for the living.”

Roz Foyer
STUC general secretary Roz Foyer called for bosses to be held accountable (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ian Tasker, Scottish Hazards chief executive, said: “In January 2021, Humza Yousaf, then cabinet secretary for justice, said in a Scottish Parliament debate that he wanted to work with bereaved families to develop culpable homicide proposals that addressed reserved matters.

“Sadly, nothing happened and it was no more than warm words in a debate.

“Scottish Hazards wants corporate killing legislation that is seen as a deterrent. Businesses cannot so wilfully put people at risk whilst at work. We need a just and proper punishment for those who, through corporate negligence and neglect, put workers’ lives at risk in the workplace.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The path on the Swallow Roundabout.
‘Mystery’ of ‘half-built’ path on Swallow Roundabout in Dundee solved
2
Michelle Williamson has been suspended by the SSSC for a year. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Dundee woman who neglected child suspended from care industry
3
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
4
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
5
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown in St Andrews: Netflix share first look at season 6 as Fife…
6
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
7
A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
2
8
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
9
Wil Ritchie with clinical specialist physiotherapist Carol Greig and physiotherapist Katrina Reid. Image: NHS Tayside
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean and Steven Naismith were Hearts team-mates. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean issues St Johnstone players with Hearts bounce game challenge
The badger sett was damaged in Camserney near Aberfeldy. Shutterstock / DC Thomson
Police charge man, 33, after badger sett damaged near Aberfeldy
Shaun Mcintyre's car was stolen rom outside his Monikie home. Image: Shaun Mcintyre
Thieves may have used specialist equipment to steal car from Angus driveway
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce Kelly Fairweather.
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
Workplace fatalities are at their highest level since 2019, according to research (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Shopkeeper heroin sale charge and dealer's sordid phone secret
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and a car in Dundee
One of Ian Westwater's clean sheet records was beaten by Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Westwater on Deniz Mehmet clean sheet record as he reveals how keepers…
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented