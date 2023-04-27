More than a fifth of shopping centre units empty in Scotland, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a fifth of shopping centre units empty in Scotland, figures show

By Press Association
More than 15% of shops remain empty (Andrew Mathews/PA)
More than 15% of shops remain empty (Andrew Mathews/PA)

The number of empty shops in Scotland remains stuck at a fifth above pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest monthly figures.

Data from industry body the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) indicates the Scottish vacancy rate remained at 15.7% for the fourth consecutive quarter.

This is just was 0.1 percentage points higher than at the same point in 2022.

Shopping centre vacancies have worsened to 20.6% in 2023, from 20.5% in  2022, with high street vacancies remaining the same at 14.8%.

Retail park vacancies also remained unchanged at 9.8%.

SRC director David Lonsdale said the figures “underline the torpid recovery” in Scotland’s retail vacancy rate on the anniversary of shops reopening after the second Covid lockdown.

He said: “The level of unoccupied retail premises remains stuck at a fifth above pre-pandemic times and Scotland’s recovery from the pandemic has been weaker than in the 10 other nations and regions in Great Britain.

“This was the fourth successive quarter in which the proportion of empty units flatlined at elevated levels, and the ninth consecutive quarter with the vacancy rate above 15%.

“Retail parks were once again the stand-out performer, with shopping centres lagging.

“Several factors are holding back retailers and other firms from taking on empty stores, including the costs crunch and lower shopper footfall due to the shift towards hybrid working and online purchasing.”

Scottish Conservative economy spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “These figures show how far away Scottish businesses still are from recovering from the pandemic.

“Worse, the vacancy rates have not improved at all for a whole year.

“The SNP’s failure to pass on the 75% business rates relief being offered by the UK Government, despite having been given the money to do so, is a major factor in this.

“Hospitality, retail and leisure firms are thus at a significant disadvantage in Scotland.

“Unless the SNP government changes its stance they will be responsible for presiding over the demise of the High Street, with dreadful knock-on consequences for other parts of the Scottish economy.”

Shona Robison, Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary, said the government recognised the “enormous pressures facing businesses and the Scottish Government has been engaging, directly and through key business organisations, to best understand their needs”.

“The Scottish Government recently launched a New Deal for Scottish Business that will provide an opportunity to discuss how government can better support businesses using the limited policy levers available,” she said.

“We have also set out a strong non-domestic rates package, including both a freeze to the poundage and reliefs, including the Small Business Bonus Scheme which provides over £95 million of relief to the retail sector, taking almost 29,000 shops out of rates altogether.

“Our retail strategy sets out how we will work with business and trade unions to deliver a strong retail sector, and contains specific actions to strengthen retail’s contribution to the economic and social success of our communities.

“This is in addition to the action we are taking to support our town and city centres, and help retailers and communities recover from the pandemic – not least through our £6 million City Centre Recovery Fund, the Town Centre Action Plan, support for the Scotland Loves Local gift card programme and Business Improvement Districts.”

