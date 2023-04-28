Record numbers seek help from charity as cost of living squeezes budgets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record numbers seek help from charity as cost of living squeezes budgets

By Press Association
More people are seeking advice amid the cost-of-living crisis (Joe Giddens/PA)
A charity saw record numbers of people seek advice last month as the cost-of-living crisis continues to “squeeze household budgets to breaking point”.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said its bureaux helped people more than 100,000 times in March, the highest on record for individual pieces of advice given.

March also saw the highest number of people helped in over three-and-a-half years, with more than 25,000 individuals seeking advice.

In particular, demand for advice on homelessness was higher in the 2022/23 financial year than in any preceding year and reached its peak in March.

Despite food bank advice typically peaking in December, CAS said more clients than ever before received help in this area from one of its bureaux in March – with more than 3,000 pieces of advice given to over 1,800 clients.

The charity said many people are now ‘dealing with the fallout of a long, cold winter’ and its impact on their finances (PA)

March also saw the highest number of unique page views (UPVs) on the Advice for Scotland website outside of the pandemic, and the second highest month on record, with more than 400,000 UPVs from over 246,000 users.

The charity said the record-breaking numbers indicate that people continue to struggle with the cost of living and the impact it is having on their lives, such as food insecurity, homelessness, and debt.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets to breaking point and CABs, so often the early warning system in our economy, are seeing record levels of demand.

“What is particularly worrying is the increasing demand for advice on homelessness and food insecurity.

“In recent months energy had overtaken universal credit as the single top advice issue across the network and we have observed for some time now the link between energy advice and food insecurity – that is clearer than ever here.

“It would be wrong to think that as we head into the summer, higher energy bills will have less of an impact on household budgets, the reality is people are now dealing with the fallout of a long, cold winter than has severely reduced their financial resilience.

“Significant reforms are needed more than ever, such as increasing the value of social security payments and introducing a social tariff for the energy market. Every passing day without these kind of interventions are pushing more and more people to the brink.

“People who are worried about money and bills should seek advice as soon as possible, whether that is online or from a local CAB.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “We recognise the pressures of the rising cost of living which is why we have a plan to halve inflation and have provided record levels of direct financial support – £1,200 for more than eight million vulnerable households last year and up to another £1,350 in 2023/24 for those most in need, including the latest £301 Cost of Living payment which over 686,000 families in Scotland are starting to receive this week.

“This is on top of uprating benefits by 10.1% and making an unprecedented increase to the National Living Wage this month, while our Energy Price Guarantee continues to hold down people’s energy bills.

“We are also giving the Scottish Government an extra £82 million to help people in Scotland with essential costs – this is in addition to the significant welfare and housing powers they already have.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said that “tackling poverty and protecting people from harm” was one of its “three critical missions”.

“The Scottish Government recognises the pressure on household budgets which is why both last year and this, we have allocated almost £3 billion to support policies which tackle poverty and protect people as far as possible during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis,” the spokesman said.

“However, most of the key policy levers needed to address the crisis still lie with the UK Government. We continue to urge them to use all the levers at their disposal to tackle this emergency on the scale required.”

