Gang attack leaves man seriously injured

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked with a weapon by a group of men.

Police Scotland said the 30-year-old was assaulted on Cuthelton Street in the east end of Glasgow by three or four unknown men shortly after 10.15pm on Sunday.

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The suspects are white, in their 30s, and were dressed in all dark clothing.

Detective Constable Gill Burns said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or noticed anything suspicious in the area, to contact us.

“You can call 101, quoting incident 3959 of Sunday, 30 April, 2023. Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”