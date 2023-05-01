Owner of abandoned kayaks and camping equipment found safe after police appeal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of abandoned kayaks and camping equipment found in a secluded bay has been traced safe and well following a police appeal.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-person tent, sleeping bags, kayaks, wetsuit and other items found unattended at a cove on the Angus coast at around 4.30am on Monday.

Sleeping bags were among items found (Police Scotland/PA)

The items were found near Auchmithie Beach, Arbroath, in a cove only accessible from the water or by abseiling down the cliff.

The Coastguard and lifeboat searched the area and recovered the items and Police Scotland appealed for any information on Monday afternoon.

The force said on Monday evening: “The owner of kayaks and camping equipment found at a sea cove near Arbroath has been identified and is safe and well.”