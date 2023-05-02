Teenager killed in A83 crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 19-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Argyll, police have confirmed.

The accident happened on the A83 between Ardgenavan and Clachan close to Inverary at around 9pm on Sunday and involved a black Renault Clio.

Emergency services attended and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around eight hours while a full investigation was carried out, and reopened at around 5am on Monday.

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of Dumbarton Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3618 of April 30 2023.