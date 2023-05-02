Sepa issues summer water shortage warning after drier than average winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Sepa issues summer water shortage warning after drier than average winter

By Press Association
Water shortages could be possible this summer with some parts of Scotland already recording low river levels and dry ground conditions
Water shortages could be possible this summer with some parts of Scotland already recording low river levels and dry ground conditions

Water shortages could be possible this summer with some parts of Scotland already recording low river levels and dry ground conditions, an environment watchdog has warned.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued the first water scarcity report of 2023 showing parts of central, western and northern Scotland have reached the early warning level for water scarcity.

Scotland had a drier winter than average with a particularly dry February resulting in lower than normal river flows and groundwater levels for this time of year.

Weather conditions have been mixed over the last six months with a mostly wet autumn across parts of Scotland.

Businesses which extract water from natural sources such as lakes and rivers have been urged to put plans in place to deal with water shortages.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “Given the mixed weather we’ve experienced in autumn and winter, and the fact that some parts are already at early warning level, what happens next will shape the risk of water scarcity this summer. We can’t rule out a repeat of the water shortages businesses experienced last year.

“It’s vital that water abstractors licensed by Sepa have a plan to deal with water scarcity and we can help by providing advice and guidance on ways to reduce pressure on the water environment.

“Taking the right steps now will lower the likelihood of resources reaching a critical level again this summer and Sepa having to suspend licences to protect the water environment.”

Groundwater levels in the east of Scotland were at their lowest level last year since records began in 2009 and there was below average rainfall in eight out of 12 months, according to Sepa.

In August and September last year, Sepa imposed suspensions on 175 water abstraction licences in four catchment areas where businesses extract water from natural sources.

Environmental resources policy manager at National Farmers Union, Scotland (NFUS), Sarah Cowie, said: “Water is a vital resource for the agricultural sector, we cannot produce food without a consistent and plentiful water supply.

“Last year, SEPA suspended abstraction licences for some growers for the first time. This stark response to a prolonged period of dry weather highlights the impacts of a changing climate and the pressures it can bring on farm businesses.

“NFUS encourages all farmers and growers to think about water use on farms as early as possible, to plan for the coming summer season. This will ensure businesses can remain resilient at all times of the year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Gavin Blues at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Entrepreneur Tony Banks. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…