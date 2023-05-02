Man arrested after alleged rape in Princes Street Gardens

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been arrested by police investigating the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said they were called to the scene at around 3.45am on Monday.

The gardens were closed on Monday, with areas cordoned off with police tape.

On Tuesday, Police Scotland said that a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The force said that investigations are continuing.