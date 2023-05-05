Police Scotland policy against facial hair sparks complaints from officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police Scotland policy against facial hair sparks complaints from officers

By Press Association
Police Scotland says officers should be clean-shaving when wearing protective masks (PA)
Police Scotland says officers should be clean-shaving when wearing protective masks (PA)

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said it has been “inundated with complaints” over a new policy from Police Scotland that will require officers to be clean-shaven in order to wear protective masks.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday, SPF general secretary David Kennedy said the plan has caused “considerable angst” among officers, adding he has “never seen so many complaints come in” during his time as a full-time official.

Police Scotland said the policy is being brought in to “protect those on the frontline” as wearing the FFP3 mask properly requires the face to be clean-shaven.

Mr Kennedy said the SPF, which represents rank-and-file officers, does not believe police would have to wear the masks often, which is the “root of the problem” which is “causing the angst for several police officers”.

He added: “The health and safety executive guidance is that a policy like this should only be utilised as a last resort and there have been relevant questions raised by officers as to why this policy is now being proposed.”

Police Scotland said there will be exemptions to the clean-shaven rule on religious or medical grounds, but Mr Kennedy claimed no equality or human rights assessment has been carried out on the policy.

He said: “People would be facing misconduct if they didn’t shave. Some officers may have to shave twice a day for these masks to work.”

He said there has been no consultation on the policy as yet, and he believes Police Scotland will impose it.

Mr Kennedy added he hopes the force will revisit the policy, arguing there are “other health and safety issues” it should be focusing on.

Police Scotland said the policy will come into force in the next few weeks.

Coronavirus – Tue Jun 29, 2021
Police Scotland said FFP3 masks offer ‘the most appropriate and effective’ protection for officers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “The safety of our officers and staff is a priority and the policy around the use of respiratory equipment is being implemented to protect those on the frontline.

“Significant learning from the Covid pandemic identified that the FFP3 mask – which is face-fitted and requires users to be clean-shaven – offers the most appropriate and effective respiratory protection to officers and staff.

“While the risk from coronavirus has lowered, wider risks remain to those attending calls, such as fires, road accidents and chemical incidents which require PPE to be worn.

“The respiratory protective equipment policy mandates that, where it can be reasonably foreseen that an officer or member of staff will use an FFP3 mask in the course of their duties, they should be clean-shaven.

“The exception to this policy covers officers and staff who cannot shave for religious, cultural, disability or medical reasons. In these circumstances, Police Scotland is seeking to introduce an alternative type of respiratory protection.”

