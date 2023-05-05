Northlink adds extra Sunday ferry service to Orkney after Pentalina grounding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Northlink adds extra Sunday ferry service to Orkney after Pentalina grounding

By Press Association
NorthLink announced a new ferry sailing (PA)
NorthLink announced a new ferry sailing (PA)

Ferry operator NorthLink has added an extra service to its Sunday timetable following the grounding of the Pentalina last weekend.

The vessel, owned by Pentland Ferries, ran aground at St Margaret’s Hope in Orkney with 60 passengers on board.

No-one was hurt in the incident, which is continuing to be investigated.

Every Sunday from May 7 to June 25, Northlink will run an additional return crossing between Stromness on Orkney and Scrabster on the mainland.

MV Pentalina
The Pentalina ran aground on Saturday (Alamy/PA)

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director for NorthLink Ferries, said: “We hope the additional round trip we’ve introduced will help those whose travel plans have been affected to reach their destination safely.

“We are in close contact with the local community and Scottish Government and will continue discussions around how we can support travel on this route.

“Regrettably, adding this additional resilience does mean that we’ve no choice but to cancel the Orkney Nature Festival cruise around Hoy, which was scheduled to take place on May 14.

“We have advised RSPB and we will be in touch with customers directly.”

Meanwhile, ferry operator CalMac has announced changes to its vessel deployments on the Clyde and Hebrides routes.

These have been affected by delays in the maintenance period for its ageing fleet.

MV Alfred, a sister ship to MV Pentalina, is planned to be brought into the CalMac network to improve services.

Calmac chief executive Robbie Drummond said: “We are aware of the significant effect this situation is having on customers and businesses.

“This is at the forefront of our mind as we continue to focus on resuming a normal service.

“We will be able to return to the usual summer timetable as soon as vessels return from annual maintenance.

“Berthing trials for MV Alfred have also been completed and we look forward to the much-needed resilience she will provide to the network.”

