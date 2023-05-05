Humza Yousaf’s former school ‘intimidating’ staff, union claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Humza Yousaf’s former school ‘intimidating’ staff, union claims

By Press Association
NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach (PA)
NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach (PA)

A teaching union has hit out at the First Minister’s former school, accusing the fee-paying institution of intimidating its members, as it confirmed staff will walk out in a row over pensions.

The NASUWT union said its members at Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow would strike for four days, with the first walkout set for May 30 and 31 with another on June 7 and 8.

The union claimed the £14,000-a-year school is forcing teachers to agree to new contracts which would see their pensions downgraded or face dismissal and is using fire and rehire tactics. The school has strongly rejected these claims.

On Friday, Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said that the school had “treated hard-working teachers appallingly throughout this saga” and its members had been “subjected to intimidation by an employer whose conduct is redolent of the worst employment practices in the country”.

“Whilst our members do not want to see any disruption to pupils’ examinations, the employer has now to recognise that its actions alone have led to the escalation of this dispute,” he said.

“This is an employer that is attacking basic terms and conditions of employment because it thinks it can get away with it.

“Our members are resolute and will not be bullied.”

Both First Minister Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar are former pupils of the school.

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official in Scotland, said that “pleas from the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and the local MP to the school to enter into negotiations with us have also been ignored”.

Last month, 87% of NASUWT members at the school voted in favour of strike action, and on Thursday members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said its members also backed a walkout as part of the dispute.

A school spokesman said on Friday: “We are obviously incredibly disappointed with the EIS ballot result and the NASUWT’s decision however the school’s position remains that, in the absence of any viable alternatives, and none were identified by teaching staff during the consultation process, current financial headwinds mean it is remains necessary to cap one of the school’s biggest costs going forward.

“The board strongly rejects any suggestion of fire and rehire.”

The spokesman added it was “confident the school is offering our valued teachers one of the most generous defined contribution schemes in the private sector”.

