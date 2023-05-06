Family pay tribute to crash death victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to crash death victim

By Press Association
John Carswell Jr was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
John Carswell Jr was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

The family of a man who died in a car crash in Perth and Kinross have paid tribute to him.

John Carswell Jr was on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle when the crash happened around 5pm on Saturday April 29.

He was driving a grey Porsche 911 Carrera. No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement through Police Scotland, his family said: “We would like to express our gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received in the days following the tragedy.

“John was a well-known businessman in Arbroath.

“Away from work, he was an accomplished cyclist, boating was also a keen pursuit, as was scuba diving.

“In later years, he took up kayaking and enjoyed many tours of Scotland’s lochs and rivers with family and friends.

“Motoring was another great passion and he enjoyed restoring a number of classic cars.

“He is survived by his parents, John and Liz, sister Tracey, brother Stuart, and his two young daughters Isla and Rowan.

“He was also a devoted uncle to Adam and Baillie, Nieve and Charlotte.”

Sergeant David Farr said: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this very distressing time.

“Officers have been carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would like to thank everyone for their help in responding to our earlier appeal.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2602 of 29 April, 2023.”

