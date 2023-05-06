Family pay tribute to crash death victim

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a man who died in a car crash in Perth and Kinross have paid tribute to him.

John Carswell Jr was on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle when the crash happened around 5pm on Saturday April 29.

He was driving a grey Porsche 911 Carrera. No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement through Police Scotland, his family said: “We would like to express our gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received in the days following the tragedy.

“John was a well-known businessman in Arbroath.

“Away from work, he was an accomplished cyclist, boating was also a keen pursuit, as was scuba diving.

“In later years, he took up kayaking and enjoyed many tours of Scotland’s lochs and rivers with family and friends.

“Motoring was another great passion and he enjoyed restoring a number of classic cars.

“He is survived by his parents, John and Liz, sister Tracey, brother Stuart, and his two young daughters Isla and Rowan.

“He was also a devoted uncle to Adam and Baillie, Nieve and Charlotte.”

A 47-year-old man who died following a crash on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle can now be named as John Carswell Jr. The incident happened around 5pm on Saturday, 29 April, 2023.https://t.co/GMUG6axHfJ pic.twitter.com/rIKfAqek7z — Police Scotland Tayside (@PSOSTayside) May 6, 2023

Sergeant David Farr said: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this very distressing time.

“Officers have been carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would like to thank everyone for their help in responding to our earlier appeal.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2602 of 29 April, 2023.”