Climber airlifted to hospital after sea stack fall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A climber has been airlifted to hospital after falling while climbing a sea stack on the Isle of Lewis.

The Stornoway RNLI all-weather lifeboat, coastguard rescue teams and a coastguard helicopter were called to the scene at Tolsta at about 11am on Tuesday.

The helicopter recovered the man and took him to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway for treatment, the coastguard said.

His condition is not known.

The man was part of a group who were climbing in the area.