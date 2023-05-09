Hiring conditions in Scotland deteriorated last month, job market research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hiring conditions in Scotland deteriorated last month, job market research finds

By Press Association
The research looked at the job market (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The research looked at the job market (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hiring conditions across Scotland deteriorated last month amid an uncertain economic climate, according to new research.

Latest data from the Royal Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs for April found that “sharp and accelerated contractions” were recorded for both permanent and temporary jobs as lingering economic uncertainty had an impact on recruitment plans.

Meanwhile candidate availability fell further, though at softer rates than seen for much of the last two years, amid reports of general skills shortages and an increased reluctance among workers to take on new roles due to the economic climate.

The report found that the number of permanent placements across Scotland fell for the third consecutive month in April.

There was also a drop in temporary placements which fell rapidly at the start of the second quarter, extending the current run of contraction to seven months.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The latest data revealed a further deterioration in the health of the Scottish jobs market in April, as recruiters registered reduced hiring activity for both permanent and temp staff.

“The drop in recruitment reflected current market conditions, as the uncertain economic climate was said to have weighed on firms’ hiring plans.

“Filling roles also remains difficult, as ongoing skill shortages and a further drop in overall candidate availability continue to limit recruiters’ abilities to match people with vacancies.

“Competition for scarce talent exerted further upward pressure on pay.

“Firms were willing to raise their offers in order to attract and secure candidates with the right skillset, with April data signalling sharp increases in both starting salaries and temp hourly wages.”

The report found that availability of permanent staff in Scotland contracted for the twenty-seventh successive month in April.

Recruiters often blamed the subdued economic climate for the lower supply of candidates, the research found.

Short-term candidate availability across Scotland also contracted in April, with the latest reduction linked to general labour shortages, Brexit and an increased reluctance among workers to seek new roles due to worries over job security.

The report said that April data also showed a “solid rise” in the number of permanent vacancies across Scotland, with IT and computing recording the sharpest rise in vacancies followed by accounts and financial.

The April data highlighted a marked rise in salaries awarded to people starting permanent jobs across Scotland, while recruiters also reported a sharp and accelerated rise in temporary wages during the month.

The rate of temporary wage inflation was the fastest seen since the start of 2023, with the latest upturn in pay attributed to the higher cost of living.

This report, compiled by S&P Global, is based on a monthly survey of about 100 recruitment and employment consultants.

