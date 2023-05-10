Body of man found on shore

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a man has been found on the shore in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the 46-year-old was found dead near Cove at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

He was recovered with the assistance of the RNLI, police said.

A force spokesperson said: “We were made aware the body of a 46-year-old man had been found at the shore near to Cove in Aberdeen around 12.45pm on Tuesday May 9.

“The man was recovered with the assistance of the RNLI.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

An RNLI spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Aberdeen RNLI lifeboat was tasked by the UK Coastguard yesterday afternoon to support Police Scotland with an incident near Cove Bay.”