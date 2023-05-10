Sixth man charged in connection with death of Neil Canney

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sixth man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Greenock.

Neil Canney, 37, was found seriously injured on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but he died a short time later.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland said a 24-year-old man had been charged in connection with the death, and would appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Greenock. He's due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday, 11 May, 2023. Read more: https://t.co/dOpTVnYAxt pic.twitter.com/YTotFAyxXy — Police Scotland Renfrewshire & Inverclyde (@PSOSRenfInver) May 10, 2023

The force said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Five men have already been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Brendan Balloch, 23, from Greenock; Martin McCusker, 38, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire; Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow, Inverclyde; and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw; appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court last month charged with murder.

None of them entered a plea at their first appearance and they were remanded in custody.

A 27-year-old man has also been charged in connection with Mr Canney’s death.