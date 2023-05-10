Scotland’s first ‘positive masculinity’ programme launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s first ‘positive masculinity’ programme launched

By Press Association
Those behind the project say Imagine A Man aims to ‘fill the current space that harmful influencers have stepped into’ (PA)
Those behind the project say Imagine A Man aims to ‘fill the current space that harmful influencers have stepped into’ (PA)

Scotland’s first positive masculinity programme is to launch on Thursday, with those behind the scheme hoping to “fill the current space that harmful influencers have stepped into”.

Imagine A Man, which has been produced by YouthLink Scotland, has been developed to promote positive masculinity as a way to give boys and young men a vision to believe in and a language to express themselves and their aspirations.

Those behind the scheme said it aimed to create a space where boys and young men can learn about empathy, caring, humour, and strength in a supportive environment.

Vicki Ridley, senior development officer at YouthLink Scotland, said: “Doing more for boys and young men does not require us to abandon our ideal of gender equality, rather, it extends it.

“We need to give boys and young men a version of feminism they can get behind, fill the current space that harmful influencers have stepped into, and make positive masculinity a ‘thing’.”

And Sue Brookes, director of strategy and stakeholder engagement at the Scottish Prison Service, said it was an “important step towards a more preventative approach which is designed in the longer term to contribute to reducing violence both in general and more specifically women and girls”.

“Reframing masculinity in a positive way is an inclusive approach which is designed to build on the progressive movement for greater equality for women, providing safe spaces to discuss what a positive Scottish man should aspire to be,” he said.

“Taking account of the gender specific developmental needs of boys in all aspects of policy and practice is a key part of improving outcomes for everyone.”

As part of the programme’s development youth groups in Dundee, Glasgow, and Shetland were asked what positive masulinity meant in their schools and communities.

YouthLink said all three areas found although boys and young men demonstrated a willingness to talk about their feelings, they found it difficult because of a lack of space or relevant people willing to create and facilitate the conversations.

There was also a lack of positive role models that boys and young men could identify with, said YouthLink.

Colin MacFarlane, national programme manager at YMCA and a former footballer, said: “Examine the evidence around men’s mental health, attainment levels and suicide rates and we can see that there is a crisis of masculinity.

“Men are far more likely to be both the victims and perpetrators of violent acts and have poorer physical and mental health than women and poorer overall outcomes.

“Whatever we’ve been doing isn’t working out for boys and young men. We need to try something different.”

