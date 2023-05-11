Man charged with murder in connection with death of Neil Canney

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court accused of the murder of a 37-year-old man in Greenock.

Neil Canney was found seriously injured on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at about 1.15am on February 28. He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

On Thursday, Kieran Hendry, 24, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court where he was charged with murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Another man has appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court accused of murdering Neil Canney (Police Scotland/PA)

A number of men have already appeared in court over the incident.

Martin McCusker, 38, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court earlier this month charged with murder.

A 27-year-old man has also been charged in connection with Mr Canney’s death.