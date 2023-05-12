Boy, 16, badly hurt after falling from railway station roof on to overhead lines

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old boy suffered an electric shock after falling on to overhead lines at a railway station.

The teenager fell from the roof at Edinburgh Waverley, near its entrance on Waverley bridge, at about 11pm on Monday May 8.

Badly hurt, he was taken to hospital, where he was in a stable condition on Friday morning.

Text 61016 to report any incidents on the railway to the British Transport Police. #LetsMakeADifference pic.twitter.com/3XJ0EXj6jk — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 8, 2023

British Transport Police has appealed for witnesses to the fall to contact officers.

They can call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with the reference 2200052344.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.