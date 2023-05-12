Pedestrian killed in island crash named by police

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian who died after she was hit by a car has been named by police.

The collision happened on the A859 near the Kinloch Community Hub on the Isle of Lewis at around 3.45am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, Cathie Ann MacLeod, 62, from Balallan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which involved a Renault Clio.

Sergeant Ewan Calder of Fort William Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with Cathie Ann’s family and friends and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw either Cathie Ann or the car, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the Balallan area around the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”

The road was closed for around 13 hours for investigations and reopened at around 5pm on Thursday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0411 of May 11.