Man charged in connection with suspected attempted murder

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Clydebank.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the West Dunbartonshire town on Monday just after midnight, and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Clydebank on Monday, 8 May, 2023. Click for more –https://t.co/u1yV5WyHCN pic.twitter.com/fRD2RuvOAt — Police Scotland Argyll & West Dunbartonshire (@PSOSArgWestDunb) May 12, 2023

On Friday, Police Scotland said a 62-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

The force said the accused would appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.