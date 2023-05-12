Man charged in connection with suspected attempted murder By Press Association May 12 2023, 9.04pm Share Man charged in connection with suspected attempted murder Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4388854/man-charged-in-connection-with-suspected-attempted-murder/ Copy Link A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Clydebank, Police Scotland said (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Clydebank. A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the West Dunbartonshire town on Monday just after midnight, and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Clydebank on Monday, 8 May, 2023. Click for more –https://t.co/u1yV5WyHCN pic.twitter.com/fRD2RuvOAt— Police Scotland Argyll & West Dunbartonshire (@PSOSArgWestDunb) May 12, 2023 On Friday, Police Scotland said a 62-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident. The force said the accused would appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close