Alex Salmond uses Alba party address to call for ‘independence convention’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Alex Salmond uses Alba party address to call for ‘independence convention’

By Press Association
Alex Salmond has written to pro-independence party leaders calling for them to field one pro-independence candidate in each Scottish constituency at the next UK general election (Robert Perry/PA)
Alex Salmond has written to pro-independence party leaders calling for them to field one pro-independence candidate in each Scottish constituency at the next UK general election (Robert Perry/PA)

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has written to the SNP and the Scottish Greens calling for an independence convention where each constituency would field just one pro-independence candidate at the next UK general election.

In a letter to Humza Yousaf, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, Mr Salmond said he has been “publicly extolling the virtues of the pro-independence parties fielding one agreed independence candidate” at each Scottish seat at the next UK-wide poll.

It read: “As you will know, I have been publicly extolling the virtues of the pro-independence parties fielding one agreed independence candidate in each Scottish seat at the next UK general election, on a manifesto commitment seeking a mandate to negotiate independence.

“I have no doubt that such a move would result in the election of a significantly larger contingent of nationalist MPs to deliver on that mandate, than would be the case if the election is conducted in the usual fashion.

“I would be happy to meet privately on a one-to-one basis to discuss the issue further.

“Please let me know if you would be willing to do so.”

Local government elections
Alex Salmond has called for pro-independence parties to join forces at the next UK General Election (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Salmond addressed his party’s spring conference in Inverness on Saturday.

The former first minister told delegates: “Let me say this to my SNP colleagues: Why go cap in hand to unionists when we should be campaigning head held high with fellow nationalists?

“Why are we trying to organise coalitions with the British Establishment? The only coalitions we should be organising are with Scottish Nationalists – with the parties and the movement.

“Unionists will never deliver for Scotland. Not in Westminster, not in the Supreme Court. That is the lesson of recent history – so, learn it.

“The cause of Scotland is bigger than that of any one political party. Indeed, it is bigger than all political parties. It is time for the independence movement to unite to declare its own independence from any political party.

“To be most effective, this effort has to be co-ordinated. Right now there are moves under way to bring the national movement together. Alba will support, or indeed, if necessary, initiate these efforts.

“A nation where half of the population supports independence has to be ready to seize political opportunity. We have moved into a position where the people are ahead of the politicians, and therefore the people have to take the lead.”

Despite showing a desire to work with both parties, Mr Salmond appeared to attack First Minister Mr Yousaf over his comments appearing to question the provision of universal free school meals to children.

He also called for the SNP to “bin” the Bute House agreement between the SNPs and the Scottish Greens.

Mr Salmond added: “The new First Minister does not understand the concept of universality.

“Well it may be a sign of financial pressure on the devolved administration, but it is more than that. It is an indication that the new First Minister does not understand the concept of universality.

“It is a concept which is designed to promote social solidarity. As first minister I introduced the social wage – the idea that, yes, those who can afford it should bear the heaviest burden, but in turn key social benefits on offer would be universal – available to all.

“Meanwhile, the new First Minister needs to sort out his Government. Back in 2014 not even our most bitter opponent attempted to argue that the SNP Government did not run a competent administration at Holyrood.

First Minister’s Questions
Alex Salmond urged Humza Yousaf to “sort his government out” (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Now the failings of the SNP/Green administration are used by our opponents to attack independence.

“Bin the the Highly Protected Marine Area proposals. They are causing consternation around the fishing communities. Bin them now.

“Bin the proposals for juryless trials. They are causing consternation among every decent lawyer in Scotland. Bin them now.

“Bin the pursuit of self-identification. The proposals have caused consternation among the majority of people in Scotland. You can’t beat Westminster by dividing Scotland. Bin them now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet