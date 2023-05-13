Air ambulance celebrates 90 years of saving Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Air ambulance celebrates 90 years of saving Scots

By Press Association
The Scottish Ambulance Service’s air ambulance is celebrating its 90th anniversary (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA)
The Scottish Ambulance Service’s air ambulance is celebrating its 90th anniversary (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA)

Scotland’s air ambulance service is celebrating 90 years of saving lives, having helped to rescue injured Scots from some of the country’s most remote locations since George V was on the throne.

The first mission for the Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance was on May 14, 1933, when seriously ill fisherman John McDermid was taken from the Isle of Islay to Glasgow.

Nine decades on, a team of paramedics, nurses, advanced practitioners and doctors take part in thousands of missions a year.

One of those is paramedic Stephen Lee, who has worked for the air ambulance since 2009.

Mr Lee, who is now an air crew paramedic on the fixed-wing aircraft based at Glasgow Airport, said without the service “remote and rural communities would not have access to the full range of hospital services”.

He added: “Myself and my colleagues provide that vital link in the service chain to ensure the health of the nation.

Stephen Lee operates on an air ambulance based in Glasgow (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA)

“Without this link, some remote and rural communities might not be able to continue, as the specialist care is centralised it’s important that we move people to the centres for this care to enable remote and rural communities to grow and continue to function.”

Mr Lee started his career in the Scottish Ambulance Service in 2004 as an ambulance care assistant before becoming a paramedic based in Paisley in 2008.

He said the air ambulance sees him dispatched to anything from a maternity job in the islands to a repatriation to Northern Ireland.

Starting off with just several flights a year, in 2022/23 air ambulance crews attended 4,185 incidents. This was up from 3,924 the year before and 3,076 in 2020/21.

The service has two of its own helicopters, one in Glasgow and one in Inverness, and two fixed-wing aircraft at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports.

As well as the four taxpayer-funded aircraft, the service has the support of two helicopters provided by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Air ambulance
Air ambulances attend incidents in remote and hard-to-reach parts of Scotland (Alamy/PA)

While the first flight took place in May 1933, the air ambulance service only became a recognised public service in 1948 following the creation of the NHS.

Until then, the hire of an ambulance aircraft was a private arrangement between a patient and an airline.

On the first mission, flown by pilot Jimmy Orrell, 90 minutes after leaving Islay Mr McDermid was having life-saving surgery at Glasgow’s Western Infirmary.

It was unlikely the fisherman, who needed a stomach operation urgently, would have survived the long road and sea journey to the city.

Pauline Howie, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said the air ambulance was “a vital lifeline for communities across Scotland”.

She added: “Ninety years of caring for patients across Scotland is an amazing milestone.

“I’d like to thank all those air ambulance staff who have served patients over these years, and all those current staff who continue to provide the very best care to patients, often in the most challenging of circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
6
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet