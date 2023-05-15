Teenager dies four days after being hit by car in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage boy has died four days after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

Artian Lushaku, 13, was hit by a Toyota Aygo in the city’s Balmore Road on Wednesday at 5.55pm, and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.

But the boy died on Sunday, Police Scotland said, and detectives are now seeking a white van driver who was in the area at the time of the crash.

Sergeant Nicholas Twig said it was a “deeply distressing time for Artian’s family as they try to come to terms with his death” and it was “imperative we establish the full circumstances of the collision and our investigation remains ongoing”.

“We are keen to hear from the driver of a white van who was in the area around the time of the incident and we would ask them to get in touch with us as we believe they could assist with our ongoing investigation,” the officer said.

Police Scotland have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 3122 of May 10.