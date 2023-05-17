Nature body objects to latest golf course plan for Highland coastline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to build an 18-hole golf course in the Highlands have drawn an objection from Scotland’s nature agency over the potential impact on one of the last coastal dune habitats of its kind in the country.

NatureScot has advised Highland Council it cannot support the latest planning application to develop Coul Links near Dornoch as it considers the proposal could have “significant adverse effects” on habitats which form part of the Loch Fleet Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Three years ago, Scottish ministers moved to deny developers permission to create a similar luxury golf course development in the same area after local councillors approved the planning application despite opposition from environmentalists and their own officials.

NatureScot’s objection to the latest application put to the council by Communities For Coul (C4C) has prompted further calls from a coalition of conservation groups for the entire scheme to be scrapped.

The seven-strong group, which includes the likes of the National Trust for Scotland, RSPB Scotland and the Scottish Wildlife Trust, argue the area is “completely inappropriate” for a golfing development as it is considered a globally important wildlife site which supports many rare plants and insects.

Aedan Smith, head of policy and advocacy at RSPB Scotland, said: “The objection from NatureScot – Scotland’s lead public body responsible for advising Scottish ministers on nature matters – makes it clear that this development should not go ahead.

“Coul Links is so important for nature that it has multiple protection designations and is a completely inappropriate place for a luxury golf course.

“The impacts of the golf course would be hugely damaging and fly in the face of attempts to tackle the nature and climate emergency.

“We call on Highland Council to refuse this application and save Coul Links from irreparable damage.”

Ruchir Shah, director of external affairs at the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “Given the application looks very similar to the previous application to develop the site, it isn’t surprising that NatureScot have once again objected to this proposal, it is welcomed though. Highland Council should listen to this valued opinion and refuse this application.”

Craig Macadam, conservation director at Buglife, added: “NatureScot’s objection highlights the importance of Coul Links’ unique sand dune habitat and its value for breeding and wintering birds, endemic invertebrates, and rare lichens. Highland Council must take decisive action and kick out these plans or risk losing Coul Links and its special wildlife forever.”

Conservationists are calling for the proposed Coul Links golf development to be scrapped (Alison Searl/RSPB Scotland/PA)

A NatureScot spokesperson said: “We recognise the potentially large economic benefits for the area that could arise from this proposal and acknowledge the applicant’s commitment to reduce the footprint of the course and mitigate any impacts on nationally important natural heritage interests.

“However, we are unable to support this proposal as presented as in our assessment it will result in significant adverse effects on Loch Fleet SSSI, a sand dune habitat of national importance.

“We believe that a golf course could be progressed in this general location by using a much higher proportion of the adjacent agricultural land.

“This advice will now be for Highland Council to consider, along with responses from the public consultation, before they reach a decision.”

A spokesperson for C4C said the group and its professional advisers are “carefully considering” NatureScot’s objection.

“Once we have done so, we will respond fully to its contents,” they added.