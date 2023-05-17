Coastguard ‘very sadly’ calls off search for diver in Pentland Firth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major search for a diver who disappeared off Scotland’s north coast has been called off after almost 24 hours.

Lifeboats, helicopters and private boats searched for the man after he was reported to have vanished to the south-west of the Isle of Swona, near Orkney, at 6pm on Tuesday.

HM Coastguard, who co-ordinated the operation, said they had “very sadly” called the search off on Wednesday afternoon as the diver could not be found.

A spokesman said: “The search for an adult diver missing in the Pentland Firth has sadly been called off this afternoon after a comprehensive search was unable to locate him.

“HM Coastguard co-ordinated the operation for about 22 hours following the alarm being raised from a spot south-west of the island of Swona at about 6pm on Tuesday May 16.

“The search involved three Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh, Stornoway and Inverness, a Coastguard aeroplane from Humberside, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from St Margaret’s Hope, Kirkwall, Dunoon and Scrabster.

“Four RNLI all-weather lifeboats were sent to help from Long Hope, Wick, Thurso, and Stromness, and four private vessels have also been involved.”