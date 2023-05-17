Commonwealth champion McColgan becomes 300,000th person to join medical project

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Commonwealth champion Eilish McColgan has become the 300,000th person to register for an innovative medical project.

McColgan, who took home gold for Scotland in the 10,000 metres at the 2022 Games in Birmingham, has joined the Scottish Health Research Register and Biobank (Share).

The initiative means unused blood gathered from patients for routine clinical tests can be handed over to researchers and studied to develop new medicines and treatments.

According the NHS, last year 40,000 people took part in clinical research as a result of the initiative, with those registered being notified of research they may wish to take part in.

Ms McColgan said: “As an athlete, I know the difference that seconds can make.

“It is incredible to think that in less than 60 seconds a person can sign up to Share and help doctors to discover new treatments for conditions like diabetes, cancer and dementia.”

Eilish McColgan took gold in the 10,000 metres at the Commonwealth Games last year (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The runner becomes the latest high-profile registration for the project, following football manager Craig Levein, broadcaster Lorraine Kelly and actress Joanna Vanderham.

Colin Palmer, a professor of pharmacogenomics at Dundee University, said: “Share is definitely a marathon and not a sprint.

“However, this programme has the potential to transform healthcare outcomes across Scotland for years to come.

“It is a joy to welcome Eilish as our 300,000th recruit. As an inspirational athlete who appreciates the benefits of keeping in good health, she is a fantastic ambassador for Share.”

Professor Iain McInnes, vice-principal and head of college at Glasgow University, said: “Scotland has a proud history of pioneering medical discoveries.

“This remarkable registry provides a foundation for even more exciting advances in the coming years, built on the generosity of the Scottish people.”

Registration for the project can be done at registerforshare.org.