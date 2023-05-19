Clutha helicopter crash inquiry sheriff becomes judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clutha helicopter crash inquiry sheriff becomes judge

Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull has been installed as a Senator of the College of Justice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A former sheriff principal who heard the inquiry into the Clutha helicopter crash has become Scotland’s newest judge.

Craig Turnbull, former Sheriff Principal of Glasgow and Strathkelvin, was installed as a Senator of the College of Justice in a ceremony at Parliament House in Edinburgh on Friday.

He has taken the title of Lord Colbeck following the ceremony, which was led by Lord President Lord Carloway.

Lord Colbeck was appointed Sheriff Principal of Glasgow and Strathkelvin in September 2016.

In 2019, he heard the fatal accident inquiry into the helicopter crash at the Clutha bar in Glasgow, which killed 10 people in 2013.

Speaking on Friday, Lord Carloway told the new judge: “Lord Colbeck, your judicial experience will be of great benefit to our supreme courts.

Senator of the College of Justice installation
Lord Colbeck was given new robes as he was installed in the role (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We all wish you well in this new phase in an already distinguished career.”

Scotland’s Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain was among those at the ceremony on Friday.

Lord Colbeck graduated from the University of Strathclyde and was admitted as a solicitor in 1988, working for AC White in Ayr and Levy & McRae in Glasgow before joining MacRoberts in 1993.

He became a partner there in 1997, specialising in commercial and construction disputes and health and safety and environmental prosecutions, and served as the managing partner from 2011 to 2014.

He was appointed as a part-time sheriff in 2011 and became a sheriff in 2014.

Lord Colbeck has been a member of the Scottish Sentencing Council since 2020.

