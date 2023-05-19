Scottish sports facilities to benefit from £2m of levelling up funding

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grassroots sports facilities across Scotland are set to benefit from a pledge of £2 million of levelling up funding from the UK Government.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack made the commitment to invest in 23 sites during a visit to Inverness on Thursday.

He met members of Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s women’s team and discussed an allocation of £157,000 for a grass pitch upgrade at their ground.

Other projects to benefit include the planned installation of floodlights at Nethergates Sports Complex and Dennies Donnelly Park in Glasgow and a replacement 3G pitch in Motherwell.

Mr Jack said during his visit to Caledonian Stadium: “We have seen some fantastic results in recent years from Scotland’s men’s and women’s football teams and we know much of this is a result of the hard work and dedication put in by those working in grassroots football.

“I am pleased the UK Government is working closely with the SFA and providing funding for high-quality facilities in Scotland.

“With much of the funding aimed at multi-sport facilities, deprived areas and underrepresented groups, this investment will benefit many people across the country.”

Scottish FA vice president Mike Mulraney added: “The Scottish FA’s grassroots strategy, Football for All, aims to increase participation at all levels by removing barriers and improving accessibility to the game.

“Helping clubs to improve their infrastructure and facilities is central to this strategy and we are grateful to the UK Government for their support.

“Clubs are the beating hearts of communities across Scotland and through partnerships like these, we will help reinforce the power of football locally and in doing so develop our national game.”