Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Perthshire

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Perthshire which left three others needing hospital treatment.

Police said the collision took place on the A9 near Auchterarder around 11.30pm on Friday.

A 63-year-old man riding a Triumph Tiger died at the scene of the incident after it was involved in a crash with a Skoda Superb car.

The car’s driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and two passengers were taken to Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert.

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A9 near to Auchterarder. The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Friday, 19 May, 2023, and involved a Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a Skoda Superb. Read more here : https://t.co/mwLoLZTHwF pic.twitter.com/lRjFU1RArv — Police Scotland Perth and Kinross (@PSOSPerthKin) May 20, 2023

The motorcyclist’s next of kin have been informed.

Police Sergeant William Strachan said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

He added: “I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 5120 of Friday May 19.”