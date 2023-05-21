Three in hospital as double-decker bus hits bridge in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been taken to hospital after a double-decker bus hit the underside of a railway bridge in Glasgow, shearing the roof off the vehicle.

The crash happened around 11.35am on Sunday in Cook Street in Tradeston.

Firefighters and paramedics were quickly called to the scene, with police closing off a number of roads.

As well as the three passengers who were taken to hospital, a number of others were treated at the scene.

📷 This is what we're dealing with right now. No trains can run between Glasgow Central & Paisley Gilmour St in either direction until our engineers have checked that the bridge is safe to reopen. They can only do this once the bus has been removed. @ScotRail pic.twitter.com/NiBnmbufbO — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) May 21, 2023

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Operations control mobilised three appliances to Cook Street, where firefighters supported partners to make the area safe.

“Three casualties have been transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service and a number of additional casualties are being treated at the scene.”

The railway line between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street was closed on Sunday before reopening at about 2.30pm.