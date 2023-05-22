Investigation after double-decker bus hits bridge in Glasgow leaving 10 injured

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Investigations are under way after a bus double-decker bus hit a rail bridge and had its roof sheared off, leaving 10 people needing hospital treatment.

The incident took place on Cook Street in Glasgow’s Tradeston area at around 11.35am on Sunday and casualties were taken to various hospitals in and around the city.

Train services between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street were affected with the route closed until around 5pm on Sunday.

On Monday, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said the incident “must have been terrifying”.

We're assisting the emergency services, who are responding to a bus trapped beneath a bridge between Glasgow Central & Paisley Gilmour Street. We need to complete a safety inspection of the bridge before trains can use it again, we can only do this once the bus has been removed. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) May 21, 2023

She tweeted: “The Cook St bus incident over the weekend must have been absolutely terrifying for everyone involved.

“Thanks to the emergency services for the swift evacuation. I hope all those hospitalised will be home soon, fully recovered.”

Some passengers were also treated at the scene in the city’s south side, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday.

Police said that investigations are under way.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.35am on Sunday May 21 2023, we received a report of a bus crashing into a bridge on Cook Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and 10 people were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

“A number of road closures were put in place until around 5pm. Inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.”

A First Bus spokesperson said: “We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in the incident on Cook St yesterday.

“We are continuing to work closely with the emergency services and our thoughts remain with those involved.”