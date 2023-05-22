Scottish Covid Inquiry asks for public’s experiences of the pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the public have been invited to share the lessons they believe should be learned from the Scottish Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let’s Be Heard: Sharing Scotland’s Covid Experience has been launched as the main channel for people to share their experiences and any lessons they believe should be learned from the response to the pandemic in Scotland.

Experiences shared with the project will be “at the heart” of the inquiry’s investigations and it is seeking to look at people’s experiences of the pandemic; the impact the experiences had on them or people they know and what lessons should be learned.

The inquiry is investigating the Scottish Government’s response to the pandemic between January 1 2020 and December 31 2022 and will establish facts, lessons to be learned and make recommendations to Scottish ministers to ensure the country is better prepared in future.

A website has been launched at lbh.covid19inquiry.scot and printed submissions will be available in GP practices, care homes, pharmacies and libraries.

Dr Alexandra Anderson, head of Let’s Be Heard, said: “Everyone in Scotland has been affected by the pandemic.

“Thousands of people have lost their lives, and many continue to be deeply impacted. Lessons people believe should be drawn from their experiences, both positive and negative, will be at the heart of the inquiry’s investigations.

“Our internal research team will analyse the experiences people share with us and produce a series of reports to help shape the inquiry’s investigations and inform its reporting and recommendations to Scottish Ministers.”