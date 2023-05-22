Pensioner ‘knocked over and killed’ by Audi in South Lanarkshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pensioner has been knocked over and killed in South Lanarkshire, police said while appealing for anyone with footage to come forward.

The 79-year-old man died after being hit by an Audi in Glasgow Road, at the junction with Belmont Avenue, in Uddingston, near Glasgow, the force said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of traffic offences and released pending further inquiries, it added.

Officers have launched a search for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 11am on Wednesday May 17.

Sergeant Scott Gourley said Glasgow Road “is one of the main routes in and out of Uddingston and is a busy stretch … so I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened”.

He added: “I’m also appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 1105 of Wednesday May 17.”