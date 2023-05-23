Seventh man charged in connection with Greenock death

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A seventh man has been charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man in Greenock.

Neil Canney was found seriously injured on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at about 1.15am on February 28. He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

On Tuesday, Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is set to appear in Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The force said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Six other men have already been charged in connection with the incident.

Kieran Hendry, 24, of Greenock; Brendan Balloch, 23, from Greenock; Martin McCusker, 38, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire; Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow, Inverclyde; and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw; appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court last month charged with murder.

None of them entered a plea at their first appearance and they were remanded in custody.

A 27-year-old man has also been charged in connection with Mr Canney’s death.